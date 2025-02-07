Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Security National Financial has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.09, meaning that its stock price is 509% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 8.92% 9.02% 2.02% Pagaya Technologies -18.48% 1.01% 0.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security National Financial and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Security National Financial and Pagaya Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $318.50 million 1.00 $14.49 million $1.23 10.69 Pagaya Technologies $812.05 million 1.13 -$128.44 million ($2.54) -4.92

Security National Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Security National Financial and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pagaya Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78

Pagaya Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.06, indicating a potential upside of 60.44%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Security National Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

