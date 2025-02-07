Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $15.34. Septerna shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 10,601 shares trading hands.

SEPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

