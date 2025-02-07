Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Dr. Hans-Juergen Woerle as Class III Director**

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) announced on February 4, 2025, the appointment of Dr. Hans-Juergen Woerle, M.D., as a Class III director of the company. The decision came as the Board of Directors at Seres Therapeutics increased its size to accommodate a total of nine directors.

Dr. Woerle, aged 59, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer at Nestlé Health Science S.A. since November 2018, overseeing global research and development strategy. Dr. Woerle’s background includes being a board-certified physician and specialist in internal medicine and endocrinology. He has previously held positions on the board of directors for companies like Cerecin Inc. and Enterome, SA.

As part of the appointment, Dr. Woerle will join the Science and Clinical Development Committee of the Board. This decision is in line with the Securities Purchase Agreement between Seres Therapeutics and Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., wherein Nestlé has the right to designate one director as long as they own at least ten percent of the company’s outstanding shares. Nestlé has designated Dr. Woerle as its representative.

In terms of compensation, Dr. Woerle will participate in the company’s standard remuneration program for non-employee directors. This includes an annual retainer of $45,000, an additional annual retainer for service on the Science and Clinical Development Committee amounting to $7,500, and an initial award of an option to purchase 120,000 shares of Seres Therapeutics common stock.

Furthermore, the initial award given to Dr. Woerle carries an exercise price of $0.8056 per share, vesting over four equal annual installments post-grant date or in full before a change in control, contingent upon his continued service on the Board.

Dr. Woerle will also be entering into Seres Therapeutics’ standard indemnification agreement for directors and officers.

The filing confirmed that the Company remains committed to strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of experienced professionals like Dr. Woerle.

This news comes as part of the company’s continuous efforts to enhance its governance structure and strategic decision-making processes.

