Singapore Exchange Limited Declares Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Monday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
Singapore Exchange Trading Up 10.3 %
Shares of SPXCY stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.68. 18,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,902. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02.
