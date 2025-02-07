Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Skechers U.S.A. updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.150 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 11.6 %

SKX traded down $8.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $55.67 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $554,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,798.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,585.96. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.