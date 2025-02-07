Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Stock Price Up 9.4% – What’s Next?

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.25. 39,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 239,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Skeena Resources by 2,252.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

