Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 2.9% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.