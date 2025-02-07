SMART Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

