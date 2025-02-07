SMART Wealth LLC Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,901,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after acquiring an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,415,000 after acquiring an additional 253,300 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,260,000 after acquiring an additional 217,702 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $248.35 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

