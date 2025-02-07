Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 14.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 354,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 527,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Solstice Gold
In other Solstice Gold news, Director Blair Schultz bought 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Corporate insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.
About Solstice Gold
Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.
