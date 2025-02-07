Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd Acquires 91 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 222.7% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $412.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

