Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.6% of Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

