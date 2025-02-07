Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVYGet Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. 1,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVYFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

