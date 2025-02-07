Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Shatish D. Dasani Purchases 70,000 Shares

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($17,410.77).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at GBX 19.70 ($0.24) on Friday. Speedy Hire Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.39 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 41 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £90.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,970.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 0.07 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Speedy Hire had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Analysts predict that Speedy Hire Plc will post 3.6102868 earnings per share for the current year.

Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Further Reading

