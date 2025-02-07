Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February 7th (AFG, AMD, AMPS, APD, ARW, BCE, BECN, CXM, EDRY, ELF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 7th:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $144.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $164.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $122.55 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $131.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $177.00.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

