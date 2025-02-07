Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February 7th (AFG, AMD, AMPS, APD, ARW, BCE, BECN, CXM, EDRY, ELF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 7th:
American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $144.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $164.00.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $122.55 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $131.00.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $177.00.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
