Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 7th (AFL, AMZN, APTV, BIOX, BYD, EFX, EHC, EXPE, FBIN, FMC)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 7th:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $95.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $265.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $273.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $260.00 to $280.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $325.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $118.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $187.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $48.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $287.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $248.00 to $260.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $271.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $256.00 to $225.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $372.00 to $339.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $660.00 to $760.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $231.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $42.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $140.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $27.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $69.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $120.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $149.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

