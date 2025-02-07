Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 7th (AFL, AMZN, APTV, BIOX, BYD, EFX, EHC, EXPE, FBIN, FMC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 7th:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $95.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $265.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $273.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $260.00 to $280.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $325.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $118.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $187.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $48.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $287.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $248.00 to $260.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $271.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $256.00 to $225.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $372.00 to $339.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $660.00 to $760.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $231.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $42.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $140.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $27.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $69.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $120.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $149.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

