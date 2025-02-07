StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
