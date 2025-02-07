Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 159,229 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 159,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $448.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $488.10 and a 200-day moving average of $536.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

