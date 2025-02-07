Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 1124716250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).
Supply@ME Capital Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.56.
About Supply@ME Capital
Supply@ME helps businesses which hold non perishable stock, from heavy manufacturing and chemicals to high fashion and luxury goods, improve their cashflow and unlock working capital.
Its platform enables businesses to alleviate the cost of unsold inventory in warehouses or in transit, by offering more funds at a more competitive rate than traditional financing solutions.
