Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

SG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 7.1 %

SG stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 2.37. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $173.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $182,916.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,007.65. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $265,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,000.53. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,877 shares of company stock valued at $23,466,012 in the last 90 days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

