TD Securities Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$13.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 30.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.39.

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.61. 822,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.69.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

