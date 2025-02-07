Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,440 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,162 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9,864.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,030 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

