Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94. 904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently -22.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Community Bancshares

About Texas Community Bancshares

In other Texas Community Bancshares news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo acquired 2,807 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $42,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,975. This represents a 3.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.