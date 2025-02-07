The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,686 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker comprises 1.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,145,000 after acquiring an additional 762,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after purchasing an additional 958,142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,966,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.9 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $99.81 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

