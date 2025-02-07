Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.770-1.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.0 million-$515.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.7 million.

Thermon Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE THR traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $27.51. 198,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 8.89%. Analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Buntin sold 28,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $904,604.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,401.95. The trade was a 32.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

