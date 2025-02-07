Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

TWI stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $541.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 1.82. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

