Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TWI
Titan International Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Titan International
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Titan International
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.