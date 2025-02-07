Tobam Has $1.06 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tobam trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 477.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.26.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

