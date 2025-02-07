Tobam Purchases 45,274 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 140.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,796,000 after buying an additional 242,315 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 76,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,883 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

