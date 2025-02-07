Top Apparel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 07th

Affirm, NIKE, Costco Wholesale, PDD, and Walmart are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that design, manufacture, and/or sell clothing and accessories. Investors often track apparel stocks to gauge consumer spending trends and industry performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

NASDAQ AFRM traded up $13.55 on Friday, hitting $75.30. 18,832,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,954. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NIKE stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.26. 12,057,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,477,157. NIKE has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,044.89. The stock had a trading volume of 647,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,726. The stock has a market cap of $463.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,063.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $959.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $912.64.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.74. 4,634,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73. PDD has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,874,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,838,498. The firm has a market cap of $820.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11.

