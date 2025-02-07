Top Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 06th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, UP Fintech, China Liberal Education, and Gaotu Techedu are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are based in China and listed on either domestic or international stock exchanges. These stocks provide investors with the opportunity to invest in the Chinese economy and gain exposure to companies operating in various sectors within the country. Due to the size and growth potential of the Chinese market, Chinese stocks are known for their volatility and can offer significant opportunities for potential returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $9.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $382.39. 154,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,618. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $411.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 208.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,564. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.11. 394,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,236. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo has a one year low of $111.36 and a one year high of $154.71.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,364.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,640. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,133.46 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,273.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,343.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of TIGR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 3,202,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,046. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

China Liberal Education (CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

NASDAQ CLEU traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 24,921,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,226,930. China Liberal Education has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $52.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

NYSE GOTU traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 1,241,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

