Top Grocery Stocks To Watch Today – February 07th

Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, Starbucks, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Nebius Group, and Mondelez International are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to publicly traded companies that specialize in selling food and household products through retail outlets like supermarkets and convenience stores. Investors may buy shares in these companies to potentially benefit from their stability and consistent demand for essential goods. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.35. 61,278,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,881,570. The company has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,046.55. The stock had a trading volume of 828,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,063.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $959.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $912.64. The firm has a market cap of $464.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $112.03. 6,254,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,239,790. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $112.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,643,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,913,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $819.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $103.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $473.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $460.97 and its 200 day moving average is $457.09. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $491.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Shares of NBIS stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,908,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,663,439. Nebius Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. 8,309,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,986,086. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Featured Articles