Top Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 07th

Affirm, Walmart, and Deckers Outdoor are three Outdoor stocks to watch today. Outdoor stocks refer to publicly traded or publicly listed companies whose primary business operations are conducted in outdoor industries such as recreational equipment, outdoor apparel, camping gear, or outdoor hospitality. These stocks often include companies that cater to outdoor enthusiasts or rely on outdoor activities for their revenue, such as hiking, fishing, camping, or skiing.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $14.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.72. 21,036,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,121,625. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.09. 5,828,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,885,761. The firm has a market cap of $820.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $103.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

NYSE:DECK traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.62. 1,621,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,676. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $131.39 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.18.

