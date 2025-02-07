Top Retail Stocks To Watch Now – February 07th

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are part of the retail industry. These companies typically sell products directly to consumers and include well-known brands like department stores, grocery stores, and specialty retailers. Investors may choose to buy retail stocks as a way to potentially profit from the performance and growth of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.17. 44,900,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,616,844. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $9.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.61. The stock had a trading volume of 53,671,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,856,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.51 and its 200-day moving average is $200.30. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.19. 21,567,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,352,004. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

