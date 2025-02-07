Top Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – February 06th

AltC Acquisition, BigBear.ai, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Quantum Biopharma, Digital Turbine, Lipella Pharmaceuticals, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are stocks of companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically between $300 million and $2 billion. These stocks are often considered higher risk and more volatile compared to large cap stocks, but they also have the potential for higher returns. Small cap stocks are typically associated with smaller, less-established companies which have high growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.50. 26,730,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 139,318,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,543,738. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $28.23. 28,877,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,123,586. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum BioPharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders, and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Strategic Investments.

Shares of NASDAQ QNTM traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,925,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,083. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.61. Quantum Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $70.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. 103,920,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,229,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $481.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (LIPO)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

LIPO stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. 84,432,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,478. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.28. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,125,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

