Top Utility Stocks To Research – February 06th

Tesla, Ford Motor, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks refer to shares of companies that provide essential services such as water, gas, and electricity to consumers and businesses. These stocks are known for their stability and steady dividend payments due to the consistent demand for utilities regardless of economic conditions. Investors often view utility stocks as a defensive investment option within their portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $371.34. 56,552,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,850,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.11 and its 200-day moving average is $302.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.52, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.35. 152,845,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,061,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $475.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,945. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.95. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $491.67. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88.

