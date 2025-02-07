Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 16640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Toray Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities analysts expect that Toray Industries, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

