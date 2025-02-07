Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Track Group had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%.

Track Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502. Track Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

