Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Track Group had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%.
Track Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502. Track Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.
About Track Group
