Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $1.07 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 22,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in KLA by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

KLA Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $761.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $682.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.21. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $598.68 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.