Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 12,875 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

