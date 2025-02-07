Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 33.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 229,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 128,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Trifecta Gold Stock Up 35.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

