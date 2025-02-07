Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

TGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.51. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Triumph Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 45,074 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 96,662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,189.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 603,067 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.