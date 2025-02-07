TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 39,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 321,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
TROOPS Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.
TROOPS Company Profile
TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.
Recommended Stories
