Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 300 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $184.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.12. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $213.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.