Uber Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 259,603 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the typical volume of 156,363 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 8.2 %

NYSE UBER traded up $5.71 on Friday, reaching $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 38,963,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,860,221. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $163,468,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

