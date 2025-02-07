Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.570-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $38.74. 2,724,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 197.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,240. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. This trade represents a 60.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

