Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,968,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 2,446,173 shares.The stock last traded at $68.02 and had previously closed at $67.35.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

