Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $277.35 and last traded at $276.97, with a volume of 120693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.07 and a 200 day moving average of $250.34.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 194,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,373,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.