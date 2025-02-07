Varta (ETR:VAR1) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €0.80 ($0.83) and last traded at €0.81 ($0.84). Approximately 100,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.82 ($0.84).

Varta Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €1.51 and its 200 day moving average is €2.17.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

