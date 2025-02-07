Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $5.00. Veradigm shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 115,921 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Veradigm Price Performance

About Veradigm

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

