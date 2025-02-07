Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 997,012 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 438,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital raised Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

Verano Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $430.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Verano had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $216.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verano Holdings Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

